Weather along the Oregon Trail was the Emigrant’s Constant Companion

Last Thursday’s Speaker Series at the Lander Pioneer Museum featured National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Jones with a look back at how weather impacted the First Road West – The Oregon Trail.

Jones said the weather, both good and bad, was the pioneer’s constant companion. To set the stage, he noted that most of the travelers along the trail were from the East or from across the ocean where the relative humidity and annual rainfall was a lot higher than in the high plains, and the moisture in the air decreased the further west the pioneers traveled. The Oregon and California Trails were just over 2,000 miles long and took typically four to six months. The Mormon Trail was just over 1,000 miles long, due to it starting further west. The route of the Pony Express, however, was about 1,800 miles in length but instead of months, the Pony Express Riders did their route in 10 to 11 days. All, however, were subject to the ever-changing weather patterns.

Consider this: The pioneers had to make sure they followed a route where there was grass and water for their oxen and other livestock and that the average adult person would need between 300 and 400 pounds of food for the journey. The further west they went, the scarcer was clean water and, as a result, Cholera became epidemic in some years. Also remember, Jones said, that the rivers flowing east depending on snowmelt. The further along in the summer, the less water was flowing downstream. And sources of wood for campfires also dwindled as the wagons and handcarts trekked further west.

To make the Oregon Coast, emigrants had a firm timetable established by 1847. They could make it safely is the crossed the Missouri River and headed out about April 15th. That meant they would reach Ft. Kearney by May 15th and Ft. Laramie by June 15th. If they made it to Independence Rock by July 4th, they were right on schedule, Jones said. With that timetable, the pioneers could reach Oregon by early September and avoid winter snows. The Mormon Pioneers, with their later start, could leave by late June and still reach Salt Lake City before the winter would arrive.

Spring travel also meant the wagon train companies also had to deal with spring runoff in creeks and rivers, which made crossings more difficult. Through it all, thunderstorms and the west winds blowing in the face of the emigrants were the dominant weather factors, with little or any shelter available. Back then, of course, Jones said that the wagons and tents used along the trail leaked in heavy rains, tents were blown down and hail up to apple size was recorded in the diaries of the emigrants. Lighting killed at least a half-dozen emigrants. As the calendar moved on, the humidity was less, there was strong sunshine and dust. Dust was everywhere when you consider hundreds of wagons crossing the prairie, he said. And the heat of summer caused wooden wagon wheels to shrink, leading to breakdowns.

The later folks started on their journey, especially in the case of the Willie and Martin Mormon Handcart Companies, the worse the weather turned, resulting in rescue parties heading east from Salt Lake. Many in those parties didn’t make it, freezing to death. Timing, Jones said, was everything.

Crossing the prairies to the promised lands of Utah and Oregon was tough, and the pioneers had to be rugged. But for those who made it, it was the start of new lives.