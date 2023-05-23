WDOC’s K9 Copper & Sgt. Speiser awarded the Kyle Hall Memorial Award

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 14 held their annual K9 detector certification in Laramie, WY on Saturday May 20. Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) K9 teams both did well in the narcotics detection competition. K9 Copper and Sgt. Randall Speiser finished in 1st place and took the Kyle Hall Memorial Award which is awarded to the team with the highest score in detection. K9 Copper and Sgt. Speiser also won the award in 2022. K9 Zeke and Sgt. Shoopman placed 2nd in the regional competition. The competition was tight with only a half of point separating K9 Copper and K9 Zeke.

USPCA Region 14 includes the states of Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Hawaii. Annual Certifications in the disciplines of Patrol Work, Detection, and Tracking are hosted to measure that K-9 Teams across the United States are following carefully calculated standards.