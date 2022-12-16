WCA’s Fall COTY list features Fremont County

By: Shawn O’Brate

FREMONT COUNTY – Now that the fall season has come and gone, and the champions have been crowned across all the different sports, the Wyoming Coaches’ Association (WCA) has officially announced their recipients of the Fall Coaches of the Year (COTY) awards with a few residing in Fremont County.

In Riverton (RHS) the boys’ and girls’ golf teams are well-renowned for their success and the talent that has consistently filled the team which has led to two consecutive state titles for the boys, led by local phenom Parker Paxton, and a top-five placement by the girls this past season.

It’s not all in the swings, or the putts, that the talented golf team brings to the course every weekend but it’s also about the coaching. That role is Lars Flanagan’s and his assistant coach’s, Ceira Roberts, who were both named by the WCA this past week.

Flanagan has now won two straight 3A Golf Coach of the Year awards after back-to-back state championships but this is Ceira Roberts’ first time being named assistant golf coach of the year which encapsulates all classes (2A, 3A & 4A) and not just Riverton’s 3A class.

Also winning Coach of the Year this Fall was Lander Valley High School’s girls’ swim coach, Erik DeClue, in his first year as the leader of the titular swimming program in the state of Wyoming.

DeClue’s girls started the season off strong after sharing the state title last season with Green River, the first 3A (or 4A) girls’ state swim title to ever be split between two teams. This year they extended that dominance by winning their sixth title in seven seasons, 13th in school history. DeClue finished his first season as state champion and the proud coach of six All-State student-athletes, tied for most by any school in 3A and 4A.

“I was super surprised to get the award,” Coach DeClue said afterward. “I’m honored for the recognition and hope that the success with the team keeps rolling.”