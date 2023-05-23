Water Line Repair to result in Water Shutoff in East Lander on Thursday

The City of Lander will be repairing a water main on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the area of North 2nd Street and Adams Street. Water in the area will be shut off in the morning and will be turned back on when the repair is done. This repair should be completed within one day. If you will be home during the shutdown, we encourage you to fill water jugs for your daily water usage. The above map indicates the potential area of the water outage. City staff will be placing notifications on homes that may be affected by the water outage. A detailed map may also be found on the City of Lander website.