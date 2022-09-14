Washakie Park Fire at 2,515 Acres; Now 30 percent Contained

The Washakie Park Fire burning on the Wind River Reservation has grown to 2,515 acres as of Tuesday according to the latest INCIWeb posting.

Here’s what we know today:

• The fire west of Fort Washakie is located in remote and rugged terrain.

• Current containment of the fire is at 30 percent as a result of direct line construction and fire line assessment from ground crews securing the fire line edge.

• This fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, ensuring all actions reflect a commitment to incident personnel safety and public safety.

• Crews will continue to assess structure protection in Washakie Park and the St Lawrence Ranger Station.

• Direct line construction will continue in all divisions as well as indirect containment lines on portions of the fire in anticipation of any increased fire behavior from the anticipated weather pattern that moved into the fire area on Tuesday afternoon.

• Work will continue with the Wyoming UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) mod, equipped with an IR camera. Flight imagery will be used to locate and address any spot fires that may be outside of the main fire perimeter.

• The Type 1 helicopter and the two Type 3 helicopters will continue water drops in communication with ground crews to work areas of heat. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, “Type 1 helicopters are the largest, fastest flying and the most expensive helicopters used on wildland fires. They can typically carry 700 gallons of water or retardant via a bucket or a snorkel that fills an internal tank and although Type 3 helicopters are smaller, they have a higher cruise speed and can arrive on the scene of an initial attack wildfire faster. They are capable of carrying four to five firefighters at a time, and use a 180 gallon water bucket.”

Shoshone and Arapaho Fish and Game Road Closure:

The Shoshone and Arapaho Fish and Game have issued a road closure for the Washakie Park Road and Sage Creek Road to St. Lawrence located within the Wind River Indian Reservation.

The fire is being managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Agency and Forestry Warehouse at Fort Washakie.