Washakie Co. had the Most Rain in Recent Storm; Shoshoni led Fremont Co. Totals

Rainfall amounts for the 48-hour period ending at Noon Saturday showed Shoshoni with the most precipitation in Fremont County with 0.64 inches. The Lysite area recorded 0.53 inches, Sinks Canyon recorded 0.33 inches, Dubois at 0.28 inches, Riverton 0.25 inches, Central Wyoming Regional Airport at 0.21 inches, Hudson 0.18 inches, Crowheart at 0.13 inches. On the north side of the Owl Creek Range, Thermopolis had 0.65 inches with 0.56 inches at Kirby and 0.49 inches at Anchor Dam. The most precipitation fell in Washakie County with 1.6 inches north of Worland, 1.49 inches near Ten Sleep, 0.93 inches at the Worland Airport and 0.91 inches at Winchester.