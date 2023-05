A warming trend continues today with maybe A few rain showers and a rumble of thunder over the mountains today, but most will remain dry. The National Weather Service Station in Riverton said they will continue to monitor river gauges as snowmelt raises water levels. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach into the 80s at Worland and Thermopolis, in the upper 70s at Riverton and Shoshoni, in the mid-70s at Lander and in the upper 60s at Jeffrey City and Dubois.