Warmer today, Strong Winds Expected

Temperatures will be warmer today as a storm system approaches the area and pushes into Western Wyoming. Strong winds will develop across Central Wyoming and the eastern foothills of the mountains. Wind gusts of 40-70 mph can be expected from South Pass eastward into Natrona County. Today’s high temperatures will be 50 at Worland, 49 at Thermopolis, 46 at Dubois, 41 at Riverton, 40 at Lander, and 38 at both Jeffrey City and Shoshoni. Maximum wind gusts today expected to reach 59 mph at Jeffrey City, 44 mph on South Pass and at Thermopolis, 30 mph at Riverton, 28 mph at Dubois and 21 mph at Lander.