Snow showers will becoming less numerous this today and becoming confined to northern and western Wyoming. Not as cold as yesterday. More organized snow will return to the west tomorrow afternoon. Today’s expected high temperatures in the Wind River Basin will be in the low-to-mid-40s, in the mid-to-upper-30s for Dubois and the Bighorn Basin. Tonight’s lows will be int he low 20s for the Wind River Basin and the high teens for Shoshoni, Dubois and the Bighorn Basin.