Warmer for Wednesday; Cold Front to Pass Through This Afternoon

Winter continues for many today, with snow or a rain/snow mix at times and wind expected across much of the area. Enjoy the warmer temperatures today, as a cold front will push through this afternoon and evening, bringing cooler air in behind it. Today’s high will be in the low 50s for Worland and Thermopolis, the mid 40s for Lander, Riverton and Dubois, 40 at Shoshoni and the upper30s at Jeffrey City. Expected Snowfall through Thursday evening includes one to 3 inches at Lander, a trace to 2 inches at Dubois and Jeffrey City, and a trace to one inch at Riverton and Shoshoni.