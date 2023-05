Temperatures will be warmer today, with winds turning to a more southwesterly direction. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over western Wyoming this afternoon, spreading across the Divide into the central basins late this afternoon into the evening. Today’s highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s for Thermopolis and Worland, in the low-to-mid 70s for Riverton and Shoshoni, near 70 for Lander and in the upper 60s for Dubois and Jeffrey City.