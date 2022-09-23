Warmer for Friday, Clearing Skies, Windy

Clearing skies this morning will lead to seasonable temperatures this afternoon. It will be breezy across the area this afternoon as well. High pressure will keep skies mostly clear and result in a warming trend this weekend into next week. Today’s highs will be a little warmer than Thursday’s with 60 at Dubois, 67 at Jeffrey City, 70 at Lander and in the low-to-mid 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid-30s for Dubois, Jeffrey City and Thermopolis, in the low-to-mid 20s for Shoshoni and Worland, and in the upper-20s for Lander and Riverton.