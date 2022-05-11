Warmer but Windy for Wednesday

Today will be partly cloudy and breezy to windy. Snow showers will move into the northwest this afternoon and then spread across the west and north tonight. Thursday will see possible High Winds and more widespread showers, and possible thunderstorms. Today’s high will be in the mmid to upper 60s for the Wind River Basin, the upper 60s to low 70s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin. Expect the mid-50s for Dubois. The lows tonight in the low-to-mid 40s for the Wind River basin, the mid 40s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin and the mid 30s for Dubois.