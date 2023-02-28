Warmer and Windy for Tuesday

Snow continues across western and southern Wyoming. Heavy snow bands are possible early this morning along I-80, with greatly reduced visibility due to falling and blowing snow. It will be breezy to windy across the area this afternoon.Today’s high temperatures expected to reach the upper 30s at Worland and Thermopolis, 30 in Riverton, and the mid to upper 20s for Lander, Shoshoni and Dubois. Today’s peak wind gusts expected around 52 mph at South Pass, in the mid to upper 40s at Jeffrey City, Dubois and Lander, in the mid 30 mph range for Riverton and Shoshoni and in t he mid to upper 20s for the Southern Bighorn Basin.