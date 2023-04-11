Warmer and Windy for Tuesday

Warm and breezy today. Temperatures today will likely be the warmest of the week. The near and above average temperatures, combined with winds, will rapidly melt remaining snow across the area. Today’s high temperatures will in the upper 70s at Worland, the low 70s at Thermopolis, the mid to upper 60s at Dubois Riverton and Shoshoni, the low 60s at Lander and the low 50s at Jeffrey City. Maximum wind gusts today are epected in the low to mid 30 mph range in both the Wind River and Bighorn Basins.