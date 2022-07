Above normal temperatures continue, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected again this afternoon and evening. Strong outflow winds are possible with any storms. Today’s highs temperatures are projected in the mid-90s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the low 90s for Jeffrey City and Lander and in the mid-80s for Dubois. Continued warm on Friday with more scattered showers and Thunderstorms.