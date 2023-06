Typical late spring weather continues today, with highs generally in the 60s and 70s. Moisture remains elevated, so another round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected, especially for higher elevations of western Wyoming.

For the local area, today’s highs will be in the lower 80s for Worland, the Upper 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis, the low 70s for Lanader and Jeffrey City and the upper 60s for Dubois.