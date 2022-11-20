Warm-up is underway, Sunny for Sunday

The warm-up continues today as highs will be around 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Sunny skies today, with a light breeze developing by the afternoon. Central parts of the state may see a period of stronger gusts. Lows tonight will remain on the chilly side tonight. Todays highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins with 40 at Dubois. Tonight’s lows around 22 in Dubois, 7 above at Worland, 8 at Shoshoni, 11 at Riverton, 12 at Jeffrey City, 13 at Themopolis and 14 at Lander.