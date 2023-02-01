Warm up begins Wednesday through the Weekend

The warm-up continues across The Cowboy State and looks to continue into the weekend according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. Expect gusty winds in parts of the state today which may cause blowing snow, especially in Natrona County. Lows will be around average for most, with basins seeing colder temperatures. Today’s highs will be 32 at Dubois, 28 at Thermopolis, 24 at Worland, 20 at Lander, 11 at Riverton and 7 at Shoshoni. Tonight’s lows will be 19 at Dubois, 10 at Thermopolis, 8 at Lander, two below in Riverton and 7 below in Shoshoni. See the weather charts at Wyotoday.com.