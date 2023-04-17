Warm Day Ahead for Monday, but Breezy

Another mild spring day today, with highs well above normal for most areas. Wind gusts will be elevated today, with frequent gusts above 25 mph. Shower activity will return tonight, and will continue for most of the upcoming week. Today’s projected high temperatures will be in the low 70s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the Upper 60s for Riverton, the lower 60s for Lander and the mid 50s for Dubois and Jeffrey City. Wind gusts today will be in the mid-to-upper 20 mile per hour range. with 30 mph at Thermopolis.