Warm and Breezy Weather expected Thursday; Quite Windy for Friday

Warm and Breezy today. Windy tomorrow and remaining warm. Elevated to critical fire weather today and tomorrow, so burning is strongly discouraged. A big drop in temperatures arrives this weekend behind a strong cold front.

High temperatures projected for Thursday include the upper 60s to mid 70s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins. Today’s maximum wind gusts 35 mph at Dubois, 33 mph at Jeffrey City, the lower teens in Worland and Thermopolis and the mid to upper teens for the Wind River Basin.