WAAM Frison Poster wins Society for American Archaeology award

For the 11th time, the Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month celebratory poster has been awarded first place by the Society for American Archaeology.

This year’s poster, “George Carr Frison, Rancher Archaeologist,” honors Frison’s “lifelong commitment to understanding and interpreting Wyoming’s 13,000 years on human history.”

Frison imparted his knowledge to several generations of Wyoming archaeologists as the first head of the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology and Wyoming’s first state archaeologist.

He documented his scientific contributions in more than a dozen books and 100 scientific publications.

The poster is available free of charge and may be picked up at the State Historic Preservation Office, Barrett Building, 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne, or in Laramie in the Anthropology Building located at 12th and Lewis.

The posters are also available via mail with a $14 charge to cover mailing costs. Limit one poster per person. Send your request along with a check or money order payable to “Wyoming Archaeology Month” and your name and mailing address to:

State Historic Preservation Office

Wyoming Archaeology Month

Dept. 3431, 1000 E. University Ave.

Laramie, WY 82071

In 1996, the first State Archaeology Celebration Poster Contest was held at the annual Society for American Archaeology meeting. Since this first contest in 1996, Wyoming has placed in the top three of the SAA poster contest 24 times garnering first place honors 11 times, second place eight times and third place five times. This year, following Wyoming in on-line voting was Tennessee in second and California in third.