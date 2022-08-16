Voting Across the County “Steady” at Riverton, Lander

Voting in Riverton and Lander was reported to be steady at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse in Lander and at the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds in Riverton at noon in today’s Primary Election.

Lines in Riverton went out the door of the Fremont Center early today, but the line moved fairly well with a delay of only 20 minutes to get inside and cast a ballot being reported.

Election returns will be broadcast on the WyoToday Radio Network beginning shortly after 7:30 p.m. tonight live from the courthouse in Lander and at Wyotoday.com. Listen in at KVOW 1450; KFCW 93,1, KTAK, 93.9, and KWYW 99,1