Voter Forums in Riverton, Fort Washakie this coming week

The League of Women Votes and Wyotoday.com will be hosting a Riverton Mayoral Forum this coming Thursday at the Riverton Library Community Room followed by a forum featuring the candidates for House District 55. The Mayoral Forum features incumbent Richard Gard and Challenger Tim Hancock. The HD55 forum features incumbent Ember Oakley and challenger Bethany Baldes. The candidates for House District 33, incumbent Andi LeBeau and challenger Sarah Penn will be held Sunday at the Weiss Building at Fort Washakie, followed on Monday by a second froum at the Lander Library Carnegie Room. Doors open for the forums at 5:30 p.m. and are slated to begin at 6 p.m.