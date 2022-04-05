Volunteer Fair brought Folks Together for betterment of the Community

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoToday

Lander- On a sunny Saturday, Two amazing groups came together in Lander. One group was seeking help and the other group offering up help. Two teams that have trained and struggled to prepare themselves for the challenge of their lifetime, one a non-profit serving the county, the other with a lifetime of experience willing to share their knowledge. They will become one unstoppable team for the sake of the community.

The Lander Volunteer Fair 2022 was held Saturday at the Lander Community & Convention Center. The two teams on this imaginary field are those who NEED help and those who CAN help. This will be the first of what the Lander Chamber of Commerce and Lander Community Foundation hopes will be many opportunities to bring the organizations that so desperately need help with day-to-day operations face-to-face with the people in the community that have the desire and the capacity to aid these groups as a volunteer.

Each person, whatever their background, has a skill or talent that could help a group or groups as they attempt to assist their respective communities. It may be at the local food bank or in a weekly community meal. Whatever the case, the choice is to have a positive impact on the community with a few hours a week of time or ignore the calling and hope that someone else might do it.

The event provided the opportunity to talk to the people who carry the torch that lights the way for so many and see what ability potential volunteers may have to help them reach the goals set forth in their mission statements. Each organization, whatever their passion for people is, needs to know that they are appreciated, but more than that, they need to be given a respite from time to time and maybe that is where community members can pony up alongside them and give them a hand.

Sponsors of the event included:

Rocky Mountain Power

Westward Heights Care Center

Fremont Therapy Group

The following are the organizations who were looking for some assistance:

Alliance for Historic Wyoming

Almost Home Wyoming

Alzheimer’s Association-WY Chapter

Anam Cara Caregiving

Lander Spay and Neuter

Encompass Health Home Health & Hospice

Fremont County Library System

Friends of South Pass

Help for Health Hospice

Kiwanis Club of Lander

Lander Chamber of Commerce

Lander Children’s Museum

Lander Community Concert Association

Lander Economic Development Association

Lander Free Medical Clinic

Lander Pet Connection

Lander Valley Farmers Market

Pushroot Community Garden

Rotary Club of Lander

Sinks Canyon Wild