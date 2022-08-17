Volk Wins U20 World Title

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Sofia, Bulgaria (August 16, 2022) – Cowboy Wrestling True Freshman Jore Volk will be bringing some hardware back to the United States after a great performance at 57kg at the U20 Freestyle World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Volk will head back to Laramie as the U20 Freestyle Champion posting a perfect 4-0 on his way to capturing the world title.



Volk got off to strong start in Sofia posting back-to-back hard-fought wins over Ahmad Mohammadnezhad (IRA)and Azizbek Naimov (UZB) setting up a semifinal show down against Luka Gvinjilia of Georgia. After gutting out two close wins, Volk put on a show against Gvinjilia controlling the match and jumping out to a 4-2 lead early. Volk then busted things wide open with a series of exposure points cruising to a 13-6 and punching his ticket to the U20 World Finals.



In the finals Volk matched up with Merey Bazarbayev of Kazakhstan in a tightly contested battle for gold. Volk got off to a hot start scoring the only takedown of the match building up a 3-0 lead heading into the break. In the final three minutes of the match Volk displayed stingy defense shutting down a flurry of attacks from his opponent clinching a 3-2 victory and a world title.



Volk won USA its first medal of the 2022 U20 World Championships and will now return to Laramie and turn his attention to preparing for his first season in the Brown and Gold.