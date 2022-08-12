Volk Set to Compete at U20 Freestyle World Championships

By University of Wyoming Athletic Media

Laramie, Wyo. (August 12, 2022) – Cowboy Wrestling True Freshman Jore Volk is set to go international next week as he travels to Sofia, Bulgaria to compete in the 57kg weight class at the U20 Freestyle World Championships. Volk will be in action Monday, Aug. 15 – Tuesday Aug. 16 competing for a U20 world title amongst a field of 22 international competitors.



The Lakeville, Minnesota native punched his ticket to the U20 World Championships with a gold medal performance at the U20 World Team Trials. Volk sprung upsets over the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the 57kg bracket on route to making the World Team Trials finals. Volk then cemented his World Team Member status in an electric best-of-three series against Troy Spratley. In the decisive third match of the series, Volk scored a push out point with just two seconds left on the clock to clinch the match and the series punching his ticket to Sofia.In the buildup to the trip overseas Volk has spent time in Colorado Springs, Colorado practicing at the U.S Olympic Training Center. Along with the Olympic Training Center, Volk has spent time training in Laramie at the Wyoming Wrestling Regional Training Center working with his coach and Olympic Silver Medalist Brandon Paulson.



This will be the first career World Championship competition for Volk after racking up honors at the domestic level including being a four-time USMC U16 National All-American as well as finishing as an USMC Junior Freestyle Nationals All-American in 2019.



Volk will open his World Championships campaign on Monday with the first round of matches set to take place at 3 a.m. MT. Live results and video for the event will be available via FloWrestling and FloArena.