May 10, 1946 – December 29th, 2022

A Memorial Celebration Service for Vivian C. Smith (Andrews) will be at 10:00a, Saturday, January 7, 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming. Inurnment will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Vivian C. Smith (Andrews), 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 29th, 2022. She was born in Annandale, Minnesota May 10, 1946 to Kent and Amy Andrews. As a young child she moved to Casper, Wyoming. Kent and Amy divorced and as a young teenager she moved back to Minnesota and lived with Uncle George and Aunt Barbara Andrews. She graduated from high school in Minnesota and lived with her lifelong best friend Dellie while she attended college. She moved back to Lander, Wyoming where she met Jerry Valentine and they married. The marriage was only for 9 months due to Jerry’s sudden passing from Leukemia. Vivian moved back home to Lander, Wyoming with Kent and Ruth Andrews. A few years later she met Joe Smith and they married in 1981.



Vivian worked at numerous banks throughout her career and enjoyed the banking industry. Throughout her career she moved between Lander, Riverton, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. During her working years and after her husband Joe’s passing in 1997, she battled breast cancer. She made many trips to Casper on the bus from Lander for treatments and would go back to work the same day. She beat cancer and continued working in the banking industry until she retired in 2005. She later worked at Wyoming Life Resource Center and retired from there in 2015. She remained in Lander, Wyoming and spent her retirement enjoying the company of her closest friend and step-mother, Ruth. She spent much of her time on community boards, attending church functions, and going to the senior center. When she wasn’t busy taking care of business, she would spend her free time in the local casino’s or enjoying a glass of wine and a meal with Ruth.



In 2020 she moved to Mountain Plaza Assisted living in Casper, Wyoming where she became part of their family. She was very involved and attended almost every activity. She enjoyed making friends with residents and staff, and having visitors. Vivian and her niece, Kathleen, made a great team in the later years of her life and were able to navigate the difficulties and joys together.



Vivian enjoyed traveling, playing domino’s, shopping and spending time with her friends and family. During her life she traveled to Tennessee, Alaska, Michigan, and Cancun, Mexico (to name a few), as well as traveling to visit family wherever they were living. She held a special place in her heart for her granddaughter Brandi and her family. Vivian was incredibly generous and always thinking of ways she could spend time with and support her friends, family, and community. Some of her favorite things were butterflies, flowers, and anything the color blue.



She was proceeded in death by both her first husband Jerry Valentine and her next husband and partner in life Joe Smith. Amy and Glenn Henry (mother and step-father), Kent Andrews (father), George Andrews (her special uncle), Leora Shumway (sister), Susan Handley-McQueary (sister), Helen and Steve Guthrie (sister and brother-in-law), and Sherry Bodan (step-sister).



She is survived by Ruth Andrews (step-mother), Barbara Andrews (her special aunt), Kelly Smith (step-son) & Shelley and family, Jeri Mares (step-daughter), Ryan (step-son) & Betsy Larkin-Smith and family, Brady (grandson) & Rachel Smith and family, Brandi (granddaughter) & Trevor Klaassen and family, Tony Handley (nephew), Wendy (niece) & Jack Palmer and family, Brenden Westbrook (nephew), Trish Reeb (niece) & Chris York and family, Shaun (nephew) & Joy Guthrie and family, Kathleen Shumway (niece), Randy (step-brother) & Kerry Stenson and family.December 29th, 2022

