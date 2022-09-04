Virginia E. Devish age 97, of Gillette, Wyoming and former longtime Riverton, Wyoming resident passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton.
