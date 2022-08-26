Violent Sexual Predator & Fugitive Captured in Lander

Lander Police Chief Scott Peters released a statement Thursday on the successful capture of a violent sexual predator and fugitive from Wisconsin. Peters said his officers, and deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, took 47-year-old Joshua Eaker into custody at a Lander hotel after receiving a tip from law enforcement authorities in the Badger State. According to Peters, Eaker had been on supervised parole after being released from a Wisconsin penitentiary in December of 2021, but had cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared from authorities in early July this year.

“When confronted inside a room at the hotel, Eaker refused to comply with the officer’s commands and pulled a large knife. He then began swinging the knife towards the officers, who deployed less lethal measures. After a brief struggle, Eaker’s arrest was effectuated without further incident,” Peters wrote.

The fugitive is currently at the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin, where he will face numerous new charges.

The Lander Police Chief said that “because of the officer’s training and experience, with the highest regard of professionalism, the officers were able to safely control the situation without having to take a life.”