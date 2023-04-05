Feb 4, 1959 – Mar 28, 2023

Funeral services for Vicky Lynn Long, 64, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Viewing will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home.

Mrs. Long passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming.

Vicky was born on February 4, 1959, daughter of Robert C. and Wilma J. (French) Hopkins in Laramie, Wyoming. She graduated from Laramie High School in 1977.

On July 22, 1978, Vicky married Edwin J. Long in Laramie, Wyoming. Soon after the couple married, they moved to Alaska. In 1980, the family moved to Nome, Alaska.

For over 40 years, Vicky worked for First Interstate Bank as well as owned Livestock Liquors with her loving husband.

Vicky loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking.

Survivors include her son, Justin Long; daughter, Shelby (Shannon) Shepherd; daughter-in-law, Corinna Long; brother, Bob (Peggy) Hopkins; sister, Zondra (Mike) Markel; five grandchildren, Tegan Long, Kaitlin Long, Paige (Brian) White, Coltin Shepherd and Danie Shepherd.

Mrs. Long was preceded n death by her parents; husband, Ed Long; grandson, Jayden Long.

