June 22, 1946 – January 6, 2023

Vickie Lorene Bush, 76, of Lander, Wyoming died on January 6, 2023, at home.

Vickie was born on June 22, 1946 to Victor Bertrand Stephenson and Jennie Lorene Hawkins in Grant, Nebraska.

After Vickie was born, her parents moved to Sydney, Montana. In 1954, her parents moved to Riverton, Wyoming. She attended schools in Riverton graduating in 1964. She went to beauty college in Billings, Montana. She worked in Riverton as a hairdresser. Shortly after, she met her first husband in Riverton whom she was married to briefly, she then moved to Casper, Wyoming. During this time, she gave birth to her twins Michael and Michelle. While working at Continental coiffure. she entered styling hairdressing competitions where she won trophies for hair styling. While in Casper, she dedicated herself to raising her children. During this time, she met her second husband, George Figuora. They moved to Rock Springs where she continued to cut hair. They later moved to Fairfield, California in 2001 after her mother passed away. She bought her parent’s home at 520 Washington St. in Lander, Wyoming. Her husband, George, passed away soon after. She then met Ron P. Bush and they soon married. Vickie and Ron went camping and fishing together. Vickie and Ron enjoyed being around their family and friends.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Jennie Lorene Stephenson, her sister Wanda (Stephenson) DeLano, her nephew Doug Vinson, her husband George Figuora, and many aunts and uncles.

Vickie is survived by her husband Ron P. Bush, her twins Michael Schneider and Michelle (Steve) Luque, her sister Bev (Bob) Vinson, her brother Bert (Joyce) Stephenson, her brother Jack Stephenson, her stepdaughters Eve Allen, Marilyn Schmidt, Rhonda White, Joanna Webster, Jessica Doyle, Amber-Lea Dillon, Kendra Bush, many nieces and nephews, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com