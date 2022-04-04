Very Windy East of the Divide; Snow on the west side

An active few days are on tap weather wise. High winds will develop across much of the area this afternoon and continue into tonight and Tuesday. Snow will spread into the west this afternoon and continue into tonight. today’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s for most locations in the Wind River and Bighorn basins, with the upper 50’s at Lander and the mid 40s in Dubois. Today’s peak wind gusts are forecast in the low 60 mph range for Lander and Riverton, the upper 60 mph range for Dubois and Jeffrey City, and in the me-to-upper 40 mph range for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin.