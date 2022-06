A very warm day with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated showers and t-storms will spread from south to north today, any shower or storm could have strong wind gusts. A cold front will bring a better chance of storms on Friday. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the Wind River Basin with the low 90s at Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Dubois can expect a high near 80. Tonight’s lows mostly in the mid-50s across the area with the upper 40s at Dubois.