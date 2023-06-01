Vehicle Drove into Clinic Waiting Room This Morning, No Injuries

This morning (6/1/23) at 9:28 AM, Riverton Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the Wind River Family Practice Clinic on College View Drive for a reported vehicle into the building. According to a statement from Police Chief Eric Hurtado, “upon the arrival of emergency personnel, a car was found inside the damaged building’s waiting room. Personnel determined that no patients were inside the waiting room at the time of the incident and the driver of the Ford Taurus was given aid at the scene. The driver, a local 79 year-old female Riverton resident, was treated and released at the scene.”

The Ford Taurus was reportedly seen in the parking stall in front of the building, according to the Chief, when it abruptly drove onto the sidewalk and into the front windows where the clinic’s waiting area was located.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor inAccthe cause of the crash. Riverton’s City building inspector was called to the scene in order to inspect the building damage.

Riverton Fire, Police and building inspector investigating the damage to the structure

###

ABOUT THE RIVERTON POLICE DEPARTMENT: The Riverton Police Department is committed to providing effective and efficient police service to the members of the Riverton community while maintaining high standards of professionalism, honesty, and integrity. The police department has a staff of 28 sworn officers and 13 civilians.