Vehicle Access to Morgan Creek WHMA to remain Closed through Mid-May

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending the closure to vehicles on Morgan Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) north of Sinclair to May 15.

Due to this winter’s extreme snow levels in the Seminoe Mountains, some roads within the WHMA remain inaccessible or will be impassable due to wet conditions. The extended vehicle closure will protect roads from damage and allow for more snowmelt.

Vehicle access will open at 8 a.m., May 15. Morgan Creek WHMA is currently open to pedestrian and horseback access and is outside of the area affected by the emergency extended closure of the shed antler and horn hunting regulation.