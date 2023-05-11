Vaping in Middle School Called Rampant, Administrators ask for City’s Help in Curbing such Usage

At that the Riverton City Council work session Tuesday night, the council heard from administrators and a school resource officer at Riverton Middle School that the use of vaping devices and legal to purchase cannabis products are running rampant in the schools and kids tell them they cannot stop, that they are addicted. The substances involved are CBD and Delta 8 products, which have a tiny amount of marijuana’s active ingredient, THC, in them, about 0.3 percent. The council was told that even students in elementary schools have been using these devices.

RMS Principal Aziz Waheed said the problem is significant and he asked for the council’s help to put the brake on such sales. School Resource Officer Tyler Larsen said the products are being marketed to kids with bubble gum, fruit blast, cherry and other sweet flavors. Larsen said the schools have kids huffing on these all day and he said it’s equivalent to a pack of cigarettes a day. By end of the school day, he said kids are high. “Some kids tell us they’ve been smoking since 4th grade,” Larsen said.

Two local merchants who sell legal vape ingredients and devices, one in Riverton and one in Lander, said they do not sell tobacco products or vape ingredients or devices to anyone under the age of 21. Both acknowledged that what customers do with the product after they leave their business is out of their control.

The council will continue to study the matter.