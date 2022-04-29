UW’s Season Comes to an End in Mountain West Quarters

By University of Wyoming Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. (April 28, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis season came to an end Thursday afternoon in Arizona as the sixth-seeded Cowgirls fell 4-0 to No. 3 seed San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament. The Cowgirls closed the season with a 12-13 mark overall.

After losing the doubles point in heartbreaking fashion, via a tiebreak loss at the No. 2 position, the Cowgirls struggled to regain their rhythm in singles play. Wyoming got a 6-1 win at the No. 1 doubles spot from Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina.

In singles play, Sophie Zehender was tied in the second set at 3-3 after she won the first set 6-2 at the No. 2 singles spot. Krause was also tied in the second set at her No. 4 position when the Aztecs clinched the match.

#6 Wyoming vs. #3 San Diego State

4/28/22 in Tucson, Ariz.

Mountain West Tournament

San Diego State 4, Wyoming 0

Doubles competition

1. Ida Krause/Maria Oreshkina (WYO) def. Arnold/Thamchaiwat (SDSU) 6-1

2. Nadozie/Pitts (SDSU) def. Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender (WYO) 7-6 (7-3)

3. Morin/Melosch (SDSU) def. Mihaela Kaftanova/Lucia Malinak (WYO) 6-2

Singles competition

1. Thamchaiwat (SDSU) def. Oreshkina (WYO) 6-1, 6-1

2. Zehender (WYO) vs. Arnold (SDSU) 6-2, 3-3 unfinished

3. Malinak (WYO) vs. Nadozie (SDSU) 6-7 (3-7) unfinished

4. Krause (WYO) vs. Pitts (SDSU) 3-6, 3-3 unfinished

5. Melosch (SDSU) def. Fernandez (WYO) 6-2, 6-2

6. Jordan (SDSU) def. Kaftanova (WYO) 6-0, 6-3