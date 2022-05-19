UW’s IMPACT 307 to Host ‘Lunch and Learn’ Series Webinar May 25

IMPACT 307, a University of Wyoming program, will host “Data Room Best Practices,” a new “Lunch and Learn” series webinar, Wednesday, May 25, from noon-1 p.m.

Kerri Faber, CEO of Echelon Capital, will present the free webinar.

For businesses considering a funding round, this webinar will provide practical advice for their data rooms. Investor data rooms are an important piece of any startup’s fundraising effort, as they facilitate the exchange of business information during the due diligence process. Having a well-organized data room, which should reflect the strengths and history of the company, can go a long way toward preparing companies to engage with potential investors.

Faber is an entrepreneur and strategic leader with over 20 years of operational leadership, including a diverse set of organizational best practices and established growth playbooks for companies ranging from early-stage startups to large institutional organizations. Faber is co-founder of Larkly, a sun-care product company; serves on the Board of Directors of State Bank of Wyoming in Green River; and is a member of Business Executives for National Security.

The IMPACT 307 Lunch and Learn series is designed to introduce new and existing entrepreneurs to a wide range of business topics. These hourlong educational sessions are held once a month and presented via Zoom.

IMPACT 307 is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.

To register for the webinar, go to https://uwyo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_22vZfEZaRHeDfamQPDcf4g.

For more information on IMPACT 307’s services, call (307) 766-6395 or go to www.IMPACT307.org.