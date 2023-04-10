UW Workshop on Honey and Pollinators set in Casper

2023—The University of Wyoming Extension will celebrate spring with a honey-tasting event and educational program in Casper Saturday, April 29.

Participants will learn about container gardens, growing plants to attract pollinators, honey flavors and the health benefits of honey. “We’re looking forward to getting into spring and this is a great way to get enthusiastic about the growing season, pollinators and honey,” says Donna Hoffman, event organizer and UW Extension horticulture educator.

Speakers include Elizabeth Moore, assistant lecturer in plant sciences, UW Extension Horticulturist Catherine Wissner and Grace Shearrer, assistant professor of family and consumer sciences.

The event will take place at the Agricultural Learning and Resource Center, located at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Programming begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 12:45 p.m.

Moore will kick off the event with a presentation and live demo on container gardening and pollinator-friendly plants that thrive in Wyoming.

Wissner, longtime facilitator of the annual Wyoming Bee College, will lead the honey-tasting component of the program. Under her guidance, participants will learn about the nuances of honey flavors, then taste and evaluate a variety of honey samples. Shearrer will wrap up the event with a presentation on natural sweeteners and healthy options for satisfying sugar cravings.

To register for the event, visit the Natrona County Extension Office or call (307) 235-9400. For those who sign up before April 21, the cost is $20 per person; after April 21, the cost is $25. Pre- payment is preferred, cash or check only.

Door prizes include a honey-tasting kit from Z Specialty Food LLC and a jar of local honey from Hat Six Honey.

About the University of Wyoming Extension

Since 1914, the University of Wyoming Extension has provided lifelong learning opportunities to Wyoming residents across the state. With roots in agricultural education, UW Extension supports rural communities facing contemporary challenges and changes. UW Extension brings the University’s resources to each of the state’s 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation. To learn more about UW Extension, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwe or call (307) 766-5124.