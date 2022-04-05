UW to Host Wyoming Collegiate Business Ethics Case Competition April 8, CWC Participating

The University of Wyoming College of Business — in collaboration with the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Collegiate Program — will host the second annual Wyoming Collegiate Business Ethics Case Competition at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 8.

The competition will feature teams from Casper, Central Wyoming, Eastern Wyoming and Laramie County community colleges. Student presentations will be held in the Peter M. and Paula Green Johnson Student Success Center’s Scott and Anne Macdonald CASE Room in the UW College of Business.

The competition is free and open to the public. An awards ceremony will take place at noon in the same room. The top three teams will vie for a trophy and monetary prizes of $300, $200 and $100 per team member for first-, second- and third-place finishes, respectively. Teams will be judged on depth of analysis, ethical considerations and overall performance. Three panelists will judge the competition.

“We cannot wait to host our community college partners,” says Kent Noble, the UW Bill Daniels Chair of Business Ethics. “This year’s competition will present students with an engaging way to apply the knowledge and expertise they have developed toward a series of business ethics issues.”

Teams have been working this semester with faculty advisers from the respective colleges to prepare executive summaries and oral presentations of their case analyses and recommendations. In addition to the competition, teams each will have the opportunity to develop a personal integrity principle through a presentation from Noble Thursday, April 7.

“Competing in the competition last year was a growth opportunity for our students,” says Tamara Forbis, assistant professor of business at Central Wyoming College. “Our team is looking forward to the challenge of battling against other teams from across Wyoming.”

For more information, email Josie Voight, UW College of Business project coordinator, at voight@uwyo.edu.