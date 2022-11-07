UW Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Helps Make the Toys for Tots Campaign in Albany County a Success

Laramie, Wyo. (Nov. 4, 2022) – Thanks to the generosity of the people of Wyoming, the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots drive held at the Sept. 16 Wyoming vs. Air Force football game was a huge success. The toy drive received $2,247 in cash donations and 121 toys. The University of Wyoming Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) helped coordinate the drive and collection of donations with Albany County Toys for Tots. This event was part of the larger 2022 Albany County Toys for Tots campaign that is still in progress.
This year’s Toys for Tots drive by UW’s SAAC more than doubled the donations they gathered a year ago.
UW SAAC members helped collect cash donations and toys in the Ford Stadium Lot and Pepsi Pregame Zone prior to the Cowboy-Falcon football game on Sept. 16.
The donations will benefit children and families of Albany County, Wyoming as all donations will remain in Albany County.
For more information on the Albany County Toys for Tots campaign, including information on how you can make donations of cash or toys, please go to: https://laramie-wy.toysfortots.org