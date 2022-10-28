UW Soccer clinches share of Mountain West Conference regular-season title, Secured No. 1 seed 

The University of Wyoming soccer team clinched a share of the Mountain West Conference regular-season title Thursday night. With the Cowgirls 4-0 victory at Colorado State coupled with a 0-0 draw between New Mexico and San Diego State, Wyoming shared the regular-season title for the first time since 2018.

“It’s so fun for me to see all of the hard work the girls have put in since our season ended last year come to fruition,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “I’m so thankful for my staff who has always had my back, who has believed in my vision. I’m so thankful for the girls that have bought in completely and selflessly into the process. I couldn’t have scripted it any better.”

The Cowgirls also earned the No. 1 seed and a bye into the semifinals of the conference tournament. San Jose State defeated Fresno State, 1-0, to vault themselves into a three-way tie with Wyoming and New Mexico at 20 points – a three-way tie that the Cowgirls won.

Wyoming will play the winner of the 4-5 game between San Jose State and Colorado College on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex.