UW President’s Honor Roll Released; 51 from this area recognized

The University of Wyoming lists 51 students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties on the 2022 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students are:
Dubois
Amber M. Sessock
Lander
Kailee Behunin
Vaishnavi M. Bhavsar
Kaycee Dawn Conder
Molly Fehringer
Lauren Argyle Fontaine
Emma Lee Gist
Abbigale Leigh Hamilton
Megan L. Haratyk
Celeste Ann Helpingstine
Jaclyn Hudson
Maria Kulow
Nicholas Kulow
Max Mazurie
Kenzie McPhie
Bowen Reber
Lucy Urbanski
Skyler Ruth Woodruff
Pavillion
Charles David Dechert
Ben Zoller
Riverton
Mackenzie S. Becker
Bethany Castro
Cody R. Chancellor
Micah R. Conner
Eoin Crane
Kaylee Dickinson
Carlee M. Flanagan
Miracle P. Gardner
Shelby N. Gray
Kaitlyn M. Griffin
Journey Nii’ eihii Hisei LeBeau
Madison Looper
Taylenn Thompson
Gabrielle Ann Vincent
Shoshoni
Lisa Nichole Hoffman
Janelle C. Streeter
Ten Sleep
Elizabeth Lungren
Thermopolis
Sean M. Miller
Jeffery W. Van Antwerp
Worland
Alexa N. Caballero
Karter D. Dunham
Annalise N. Gade
Joseph Lee Keller
Blaine W. Kroger
Jacob K. Lamm
Tommi Olson
Jaycee Page
BreAnna P. Parra
Morgan Pennington
Levi Douglas Sinn
Logan D. Yule