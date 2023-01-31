UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry

Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper.

University President Ed Seidel:

“Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a profound and positive impact on this university and the state of Wyoming. We all know the McMurry name is synonymous with ‘building a better Wyoming,’ and Susie’s unbelievable support of UW has been life-changing for so many students on our campus, from the Western Thunder Marching Band to our dedicated nursing students to our remarkable student-athletes.

“Together with her beloved late husband, Mick, and the McMurry Foundation, Susie’s philanthropy changed the physical landscape of UW with transformational investments in the Wyoming Technology Business Center, the University Plaza and Conference Center, UW Athletics, the College of Business, the College of Education, the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center and the McMurry High Altitude Performance Center, one of the preeminent athletic facilities in the country.

“Susie made a lot of dreams come true on this campus. We will be forever grateful for her commitment to UW. She was truly a difference maker.”

UW Foundation President/CEO John Stark:

“Susie McMurry was a special friend and an extraordinary person. Her generosity of spirit, her commitment to helping others and her enduring love for her family will always be an inspiration. She was one of UW’s most amazing supporters but, more than that, she was one of the most gracious and kind people I’ve ever known. We are all blessed to have known Susie, and the impact she made with her philanthropy is simply remarkable.”

UW Foundation Board Chair Mary Shafer-Malicki:

“Susie paid it forward in the most extraordinary ways, and Wyoming’s university is better because of her dedication to giving back to her alma mater. Her life’s work was about helping others and making a difference — a legacy that will live on for generations.

“On behalf of the University of Wyoming Foundation Board, we express our lasting gratitude and deepest condolences to the McMurry family.”

UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman:

“Susie was an inspiration to us all. She cared so honestly about people and about how they were doing — truly one of the most loving people I have ever met. She had an impact on UW Athletics and its student-athletes that was profound. During COVID, she became concerned about their mental health and well-being and wanted to make sure we were doing everything possible to support their needs. She and Mick made Wyoming a better place to live and, for that, we should all be grateful.”