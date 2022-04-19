UW Mortar Board Selects New Members, Award Recipients

The University of Wyoming’s senior honor society has selected 44 new members as well as winners of awards for outstanding advising, service and dedication, and leadership.

Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for outstanding achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. It provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities, and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community. Three Fremont County UW students were so honored with membership. See the list below:

The UW Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board was chartered in 1933. UW chapter members participate in many projects and activities throughout the year, both on the UW campus and in the Laramie community.

During the recent initiation ceremony, the UW chapter recognized two faculty members and a student for their notable contributions to the university and the chapter.

Kerry Sondgeroth is the recipient of the Outstanding Advisor Award. She is the Riverbend Endowed Professor of Wildlife-Livestock Health and an associate professor in the Department of Veterinary Sciences. The award recognizes a member of the university community who has performed outstanding academic, career and personal advising.

“Pursuing a career in the veterinary profession is a maze, one which would be nearly impossible to navigate without advisers such as Dr. Sondgeroth,” says UW Mortar Board Secretary Madison Blaeser, an animal and veterinary science major from Bennett, Colo.

“Dr. Sondgeroth provides her students and advisees with support and encouragement, and she serves as a role model and inspiration,“ says nominator Emily Eck, an animal and veterinary science major from Forestville, Calif.

This year’s recipient of the Outstanding Service and Dedication Award is Jennifer Malmberg, an assistant professor in the Department of Veterinary Sciences. The award recognizes a member of the university community who has exhibited exceptional service to the university for a number of years and dedication to students.

“Dr. Malmberg embodies the qualities of a true leader and dedicates her time to helping others, be it academically or professionally,” Eck says. “I cannot think of a more deserving individual.”

Connor Rindler, from Laramie, is the recipient of the Outstanding Mortar Board Member Award. He is majoring in family and consumer sciences, with a concentration in dietetics. The award recognizes a chapter member who has gone above and beyond in service and leadership.

“Connor has not only worked as a devoted member for this year, but has secured opportunities for future members, ensuring the well-being and viability of the club for another year,” Blaeser says. “Choosing him was an easy and unanimous decision.”

New UW Mortar Board students, listed by hometowns and majors, are:

Amherst, Neb. — Karlie Rumbeck, rangeland ecology and watershed management.

Anchorage, Alaska — Ashton Love, political science.

Carbondale, Colo. — Ashlyn Dunn, art.

Casper — Bryant Crouse, international studies and Spanish; and Jillian Phipps, psychology.

Cheyenne — Paige Klipstein, economics; Maeve Knepper, economics and international studies; Kevin Sawyer, elementary and special education; and Taylen Sewell, physiology.

Cody — Katie Couture, nursing.

Colorado Springs, Colo. — Joseph Novak, human resource management and wildlife and fisheries biology and management; and Sidney Thomas, dance and elementary education.

Crofton, Md. — Molly Murnane, energy resource management and development.

Dayton, Minn. — Audrey Whitman, kinesiology and health.

De Soto, Iowa — Grace McCartney, family and consumer sciences.

Douglas — Makena Engelker, psychology.

Elizabeth, Colo. — Abigail Vogl, agricultural business.

Fort Collins, Colo. — Elaina Martin, psychology.

Gillette — Shelby Tarter, physiology.

Grass Valley, Calif. — Paolina Rose, economics.

Green River — Kaitlyn Banks, family and consumer sciences; and Kendahl Coy, kinesiology and health, and psychology.

Hermosa, S.D. — Jamie Neugebauer, elementary education.

Lander — Allison Brown, history and international studies; and Jaclyn Hudson, elementary and special education.

Laramie — Morgan Martinez, psychology and sociology; Sai Kit Ng, microbiology and molecular biology; and Jayden Vap, electrical engineering and mathematics.

Lincoln, Neb. — Sophia Fahleson, agricultural communications.

Littleton, Colo. — Peyton O’Dougherty, elementary and special education.

Lone Tree, Colo. — Michelle Craig, animal and veterinary science.

Monument, Colo. — Makayla Kocher, English.

Morrill, Neb. — Katelan Rogers, speech language and hearing sciences.

Old Forge, Penn. — Frank Rugh, animal science.

Parker, Colo. — Camryn Leland, physiology.

Rawlins — Sydney Thayer, elementary education.

Riverton — Cameron Schoening, business entrepreneurship.

Rock Springs — Abigail Alcorn, management; Sydney Shannon, kinesiology and health; and Hannah Spicer, nursing.

Sheridan — Kelly Buchanan, environment and natural resources, environmental systems science and Spanish; and Casey Prior, political science.

St. Louis, Mo. — Gracen Wallen, environment and natural resources, environmental systems science and

geology.

Wright — Brandi Fuller, agricultural business.