UW Extension to Host Northwest Crop Symposium in Powell Jan. 25

On Jan. 25, the University of Wyoming Extension will host its 2023 Northwest Crop Symposium at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell. “The Northwest Crop Symposium is an annual event for producers to gather some new information and do a little networking for the future cropping year,” says UW Extension Agricultural and Natural Resources Educator Jeremiah Vardiman. “It’s another great year for presenters and topics.”

This year’s event focuses on alkaline soil management. Presentation topics include soil pH and nutrient availability, sugar beet cropping systems, how to use drain tiles, and management approaches for tight and sealed soils. Speakers include local producer Chris Crosby, Northern Plains Agricultural Resource Laboratory

research agronomist Bart Stevens and UW Extension personnel.

The event is free and open to the public. Lunch is provided for those who RSVP by Jan. 20. To RSVP, call the Powell extension office at (307) 754-8836. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. in Heart Mountain Hall and presentations begin at 9:00. Lunch will be held at noon. Sponsors of the symposium include Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Big Horn Co-op, Sunlight Federal Credit Union and the UW Extension Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).

For more information, contact Jeremiah Vardiman at jvardima@uwyo.edu or (307) 754-8836.

