UW Extension Offers New Online Resource for Rural Entrepreneurs

In partnership with the Wyoming Community Navigator Program, the University of Wyoming Extension recently launched a new online resource hub for rural entrepreneurs across the state.

The Rural Entrepreneurship Center website, located at wyoextension.org/ruralentrepreneurship, provides aspiring business owners with the resources to grow and expand their enterprises—at their own pace.

“UW Extension’s Rural Entrepreneurship Center is designed to provide technical education through an online format,” says Cindy Garretson-Weibel, coordinator for the UW Extension Community Navigator Program. “This format is designed to make information available to entrepreneurs when it is convenient for them.”

The Rural Entrepreneurship Center is funded by the Wyoming Community Navigator Program, which provides small business resources and advising to traditionally underserved individuals, including rural and agribusiness entrepreneurs. The site features video-based content from UW Extension educators and specialists, focusing on three areas of emphasis: agricultural entrepreneurship, food entrepreneurship and youth

entrepreneurship.

Those interested in agricultural entrepreneurship will find resources on raising chickens, direct marketing beef, lamb marketing and beekeeping. For those looking to start food production businesses, the Rural Entrepreneurship Center offers guidance on cottage food laws in Wyoming, inspection requirements, manufacturing practices and in-home kitchen guidelines.

For entrepreneurial Wyoming youth, the site provides advice on how to choose a business structure, search for financing opportunities and get started as a small producer. All areas of emphasis will be consistently updated with new information and training videos, notes Garretson-Weibel.

To explore the Rural Entrepreneurship Center, visit wyoextension.org/ruralentrepreneurship.

For more information on the small business programs and services provided by the Wyoming Community Navigator Program, visit wyomingcommunitynavigator.org.