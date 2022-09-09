UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences Students Take Career Trek to Seattle

A student from Riverton was included in the group

Several University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Physical Sciences students participated in a career trek to Seattle, Wash., during their summer break.

The four-day-long career trek offered a lineup of visits with companies spanning technology, energy and manufacturing that included Steve Huff Motorsports, Microsoft, TerraPower and Boeing, and provided an opportunity for UW students to network with companies and alumni.

“Career trek opportunities allow students to build connections with professionals in the field, tour facilities they may work in and learn more about what is possible with their STEM degrees,” says Tyler Grabner, associate coordinator of the Susan McCormack Center for Student Success Career Services in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Students visited both existing partner companies that recruit for interns and graduates at the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences as well as with cutting-edge companies in which students are highly interested.

“Participating in this career trek has provided me with a critical experience that has expanded my perception of my degree field and has shown me many valuable realities of an industry career,” says Teagan Riedel, a Laramie sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.

The career trek visit included a networking event for UW students to meet with employers and UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences alumni.

“A primary goal of the career trek is to expose UW students to the breadth of career opportunities available to them across industries and engineering fields,” says Teddi Freedman, director of development in the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences. “The experience provides the unique chance for students to meet with company reps in person and one-on-one. Additionally, it offers companies that chance to meet some of our best and brightest students without traveling to campus.”

“The trip was amazing and insightful,” says Dayne Bradley, a senior from Riverton majoring in mechanical engineering. “I would love to work with any of these companies in the future, and I would recommend that any student with the opportunity should go experience these tours for themselves.”

Dillon Weiss, of Wilson, says the trip was “extremely helpful with tackling some of my insecurities about an engineering career.

“I had a lot of my questions answered. I visited real companies solving real problems that I could easily see myself getting excited over, and I had a great time,” adds Weiss, a mechanical engineering senior.

The career trek opportunity was free for students through Marathon Oil, which established the Marathon Student Experience Endowed Excellence Fund in 2008, and also sponsoring companies such as TerraPower and Steve Huff Motorsports.

“Career treks allow students to gain a deeper insight into what work actually looks like in their interested STEM fields,” Grabner says. “It not only helps them get into these areas of work, but also helps them determine what direction they would like their career to go.”

To learn more about UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences opportunities available to students and employers, visit www.uwyo.edu/ceas/resources/studentservices/jobs/index.html.