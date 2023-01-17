UW coach and new baby celebrate Cowgirls last second victory

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team has won three games in a row after losing two of three immediately following head coach Heather Ezell’s leaving of the team to give birth to her daughter.

Since coach Ezell’s absence it has been up to associate head coach Ryan Larsen who has taken over and helped the Cowgirls find strength and helped lead them to their current fourth-place spot in the Mountain West Conference.

They have done so through some gutsy wins like their five point victory over Wichita State at their stadium in Kansas, another five point victory over division rival Fresno State and a somewhat-dominating win over New Mexico on January 5th that ended in a nine point win.

After that victory over New Mexico, Coach Ezell posted one of the first pictures of her daughter Dylan, still in the hospital, with her hand raised in celebration in front of a small screen showing the Cowgirls’ first win of the new year (pictured above).

“Dylan says YAY, great win @wyo_wbb!! Proud of this team, continuing to play Cowgirl Tough!” Coach Ezell tweeted.

On Wednesday night the Cowgirls had a back-and-forth game with Air Force that ended in a last second lay-up for the win by Worland native Tommi Olson (for more see page B3).

With very little updates from head coach Ezell it was great to see her newborn daughter, Dylan Canyon, has already become a huge Wyoming fan while awaiting her chance to go home with her loving parents.

“I have no words, so instead here is the face I got from Dylan when I yelled at the end of that game! Way to find a way @wyo_wbb” Coach Ezell tweeted with a picture of her daughter Dylan sticking her tongue out.

After winning against Nevada last night, 57-53, the Cowgirls are looking right down the sights at a possible Mountain West Conference title by the end of the year. At the moment there is no clear return for coach Ezell but the Cowgirls (12-5, 5-1) are rolling without her and seem to be on firm footing to make a run at the Mountain West Conference which is currently controlled by UNLV (17-2, 7-0).